EL CENTRO — Along with more than 600 communities nationwide, Imperial Valley on Saturday morning participated in Alzheimer’s Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It was the second annual walk held in the Valley, and it was the product of a collaboration between Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter, Imperial County Public Administration Area Agency on Aging and In-Home Support Services Public Authority.

