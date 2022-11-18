Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
“We would like to take this opportunity to invite you to the American Legion in El Centro, 569 Broadway, this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. where we will be putting 50 troop packages together to send overseas to two of our local graduates, Imperial Valley kids-now-soldiers.
For decades, sending care packages has been a popular way American Legion Auxiliary members and volunteers have shown support and love for our nation’s military servicemembers deployed abroad. Getting goodies, necessities, and kind messages from back home can be a comfort to them. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 25 in El Centro, California, has taken great pride in making sure we find and pick our local Valley heroes that are serving overseas during the holidays.
