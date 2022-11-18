“We would like to take this opportunity to invite you to the American Legion in El Centro, 569 Broadway, this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. where we will be putting 50 troop packages together to send overseas to two of our local graduates, Imperial Valley kids-now-soldiers.

For decades, sending care packages has been a popular way American Legion Auxiliary members and volunteers have shown support and love for our nation’s military servicemembers deployed abroad. Getting goodies, necessities, and kind messages from back home can be a comfort to them. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 25 in El Centro, California, has taken great pride in making sure we find and pick our local Valley heroes that are serving overseas during the holidays.

