‘American Pickers’ looking for leads in California

The cast of ‘American Pickers.’ FROM LEFT: Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby Cushman and Frank Fritz. COURTESY PHOTO CINEFLIX

The popular the History Channel program “American Pickers” is seeking candidates to appear in a future episode.

“Our show is coming back to California this March and we’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!” said Sarah Perkins, casting associate for the show. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

