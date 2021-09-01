And the rains came
A burst of thunder, lightning and heavy rain struck El Centro shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. At 6:19 p.m., the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Imperial County that was to last through 10:15 p.m. At 7:19 p.m., it issued a second warning for western Imperial and Riverside counties. Between 0.5 inch and 1.5 inches of rain were expected. PHOTO TOM BODUS

