Angulo named public health director
EL CENTRO — Imperial County did not have to look far to find a replacement for a new public health director after Robin Hodgkins retired after 29 years with the county.

Janette Angulo, who has worked for the county’s public health department in numerous positions since 2003, was named the new public health director Tuesday morning.

