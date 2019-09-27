WINTERHAVEN — Anglers at Ferguson Lake are assured that four species of fish found there are safe to eat, the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said Thursday.

The department’s state fish advisory for the lake includes safe eating advice for black bass, common carp, sunfish and striped bass. OEHHA developed the recommendations based on the levels of mercury and selenium found in fish caught from the lake.

