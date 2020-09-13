Annual 9/11 stair climb held virtually this year
A view of the grandstands through a fence on Saturday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. The annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb that traditionally takes place here was cancelled this year in precaution to COVID-19. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The grandstands of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds were quiet Friday. What made that unusual is that on recent Sept. 11s they have been host to an annual stair climb honoring first responders who were lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

However, with the threat of the novel coronavirus playing out its own act of terrorism of sorts, this year’s Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb was confined to cyberspace.

El Centro Fire Department firefighter Matthew Zinn participates in the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb on Thursday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. Zinn and event organizer Tiffinie Macias walked 1,980 steps on Thursday here as part of the event. COURTESY PHOTO

