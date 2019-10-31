SAN DIEGO — Fourth Appellate District Court of Appeal ruled Monday to accept the amicus briefs filed from parties on both sides of Michael Abatti’s lawsuit against the Imperial Irrigation District.

The suit, brought in November 2013 by local farmer Michael Abatti, challenged the district’s Equitable Distribution Plan, which set a cap on the amount of water farmers could use per acre of land.

