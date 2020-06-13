EL CENTRO — Fourth District of Appeals Associate Justices Joan Irion, Cynthia Aaron and Patricia Benke listened to oral arguments for more than an hour Friday morning through the social media platform Zoom over water rights from attorneys representing the Imperial Irrigation District and local farmer Mike Abatti.

The associate justices told IID attorney, Jennifer Meeker, and Abatti lawyer, Cheryl Orr, the case has now been filed. The three justices have up to 90 days to make a ruling, but most expect a decision to come much quicker.

