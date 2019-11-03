WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Friday the start of the application period for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s OneUSDA Internship Program for summer 2020.

As part of the Federal Pathways Program, the OneUSDA Internship Program provides students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields.

