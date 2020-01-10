SALINAS — The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation is now accepting applications for Class 51 of its Ag Leadership Program.

The application process consists of three phases, the first of which consists of an electronic form that applicants complete online. After first registering to apply access will be given to the online application. This application form captures basic information about the applicant and provides the phase one screening team with the information necessary to confirm an applicant is qualified to participate in the program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.