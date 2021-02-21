EL CENTRO – Applications are being accepted for the California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation’s annual scholarship competition.

CMWF Heritage Foundation is offering scholarship to Imperial County residents, ages 17 to 25, who are continuing their education in technology school, trade school or a two-year college and are pursuing training in welding, agricultural mechanical, electrical, livestock, auctioneering, agricultural business or similar field.

