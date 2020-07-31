EL CENTRO — Small businesses that have been or are continuing to be impacted by COVID-19 will have a second chance to apply for a low-interest loan from Imperial County.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a second wave of the Business Stabilization Program, where a combined $500,000 pulled equally from the public benefit and agricultural benefit programs could be used to provide the low-interest loans up to $10,000.

