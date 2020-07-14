IMPERIAL — The Imperial City Council recently approved its fiscal year 2020-21 general fund budget, which projects revenues of about $10,149,000 million and expenditures of about $10,199,000.

The difference between projected revenues and expenditures will come from the city’s cash reserves, which is expected to remain at about $1.5 million for the fiscal year.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

