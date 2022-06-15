COUNTY - According to the last update by Imperial County authorities registered on Monday as of 5:00 p.m., there are approximately 5,047 unprocessed ballots from Primary Election Day. The number may change as vote-by-mail ballots, postmarked on or before June 7, were still received through yesterday.
For Board of Supervisor races, Jesus Eduardo Escobar has 1,208 total votes in the 1st District, and John Hawk has 1,156 total votes in the 5th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.