IMPERIAL — Alfalfa accounted for 112,316 acres of cropland within the Imperial Irrigation District as of Sept. 11, according to IID’s monthly crop acreage report.

That total reflects 109,398 acres of alfalfa hay and 2,918 acres of alfalfa seed production. The total acreage was down 2 percent from a year ago, owing to a 55 percent drop in seed acreage compared to a year ago. Alfalfa hay acreage was up 1,707 acres year-to-year.

