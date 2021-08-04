Armendariz appointed as IVC Area 1 trustee
Hortencia Armendariz poses after the Imperial Valley College board of trustees meeting on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Hortencia Armendariz has been appointed to fill the Imperial Valley College’s Area 1 trustee seat vacancy left by Annette Gonzalez-Buttner.

The other six trustees on the board approved Armendariz’s appointment unanimously.

