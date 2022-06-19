Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
COUNTY - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters estimated on Thursday, that around 800 provisional ballots remain to be tallied from Primary Election Day.
According to the agency, the procedure for tallying provisional ballots is a lengthy process and takes longer to verify because of the numerous checks involved in the process to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election. Provisional ballots are counted after all voter rosters are reviewed and the voter’s history is applied to the voter’s record, which requires additional steps.
