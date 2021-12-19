More than 50 artists and vendors were on hand Friday night for the Art Walk on the Border at Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico.
The event, presented by Mi Calexico and Gran Plaza Outlets, ran from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some 16 musical acts were scheduled to perform through the evening.
