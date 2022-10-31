Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Nursing students of Imperial Valley College and their instructor smile while speaking to IVC Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson, PhD, at the college's newly remodeled 2100 Health Sciences building, in Imperial.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Nursing students of Imperial Valley College and their instructor smile while speaking to IVC Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson, PhD, at the college's newly remodeled 2100 Health Sciences building, in Imperial.
PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE
Part of the Imperial Valley College community poses for a photo with a banner denoting the college as one of the Aspen Institute's Top 10 for 2022, at Imperial Valley College, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College officials finished a campus visit with officials from the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program last week and came away feeling optimistic that IVC will receive a top ranking by the prestigious organization, a press release stated.
“I am very pleased to announce that the Aspen Site Visit went extremely well,” said IVC Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson, PhD. “They were quite impressed and spoke highly of all the wonderful things we are doing.”
