IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College officials finished a campus visit with officials from the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program last week and came away feeling optimistic that IVC will receive a top ranking by the prestigious organization, a press release stated.

“I am very pleased to announce that the Aspen Site Visit went extremely well,” said IVC Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson, PhD. “They were quite impressed and spoke highly of all the wonderful things we are doing.”

