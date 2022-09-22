Asphalt Art Initiative Program: City adopts resolution to ratify submittal and fund approval

During a City Council meeting on September 14, the adoption of a resolution to ratify the submittal of the Asphalt Art Initiative grant application and additional funds was approved.

 PHOTO taken from City of Calexico - City Hall Facebook Stream

CALEXICO — City council adopted a resolution that ratified the submittal of the 2019 Asphalt Art Initiative grant application during September 14 meeting.

According to the agenda staff report in 2019, the City of Calexico and the Calexico Arts Council submitted a grant application to Bloomberg Philanthropies for funding their Asphalt Art Initiative Program.

