Assault with a deadly weapon at Starbucks

EL CENTRO – On Friday, July 14 at about 8:20 a.m., El Centro Police Dispatch received a call regarding a physical altercation between a male and female, later identified as Chantel Johnson, 42, of Scottsdale, Ariz., at the parking lot of the Starbucks at 2365 S. Fourth Street in the city.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, the reporting party stated the female was seen carrying a knife. Both the male and female had left the scene before officers arrived. While canvasing the area, police officers found the female walking on the 300 block of Wake Avenue. Upon contacting Johnson, the female allegedly pressed the knife to her throat and threatened to kill herself.
