SACRAMENTO — Certain agricultural products coming into California would have to meet the same standards the Golden State requires of its own producers under an Assembly bill being co-sponsored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

Under Assembly Bill 710 fresh apples, asparagus, bell peppers, blueberries, dates, honeydew melons, lemons, nectarines, olives and table grapes would need to meet the same requirements as California-grown produce. These include overtime pay, meeting minimum wage requirements in their respective states and the following the same pesticide regulations.

