Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and community celebrates Best S.T.E.P Forward as Nonprofit of the Year

EL CENTRO — On Saturday, August 26, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) held a local celebration honoring Best S.T.E.P Forward as Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Assembly District, according to a press release from Assemblymember Garcia's office.
Per the release, this past June, Assemblymember Garcia presented an award to the nonprofit’s CEO, Jacqueline Riddell, during a ceremony held in Sacramento. This local event allowed community members and families served by the organization to celebrate the award and recognize the nonprofit’s significant contributions to Imperial Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.