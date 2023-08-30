Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and community celebrates Best S.T.E.P Forward as Nonprofit of the Year

Best S.T.E.P Forward Nonprofit of the Year local celebration on Saturday, August 26, in El Centro.

 PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF ASSEMBLYMEMBER EDUARDO GARCIA

EL CENTRO — On Saturday, August 26, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) held a local celebration honoring Best S.T.E.P Forward as Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Assembly District, according to a press release from Assemblymember Garcia's office.

Per the release, this past June, Assemblymember Garcia presented an award to the nonprofit’s CEO, Jacqueline Riddell, during a ceremony held in Sacramento. This local event allowed community members and families served by the organization to celebrate the award and recognize the nonprofit’s significant contributions to Imperial Valley.

