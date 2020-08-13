Aten and Clark intersection getting a facelift
The intersection of Aten Boulevard and Clark Road on Wednesday in Imperial.   

IMPERIAL —Imperial City Council recently awarded a more than $480,000 contract to an El Centro firm for a road project that will widen the intersection at Aten Boulevard and Clark Road.

The council on Aug. 5 unanimously approved the $480,605.43 bid, with a 15 percent contingency, submitted by LC Paving and Sealing Inc. to do the job.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

