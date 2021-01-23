Aten bike path to be completed
Puerto Vallarta Avenue on Friday in Imperial. An upcoming construction project will create a new bike path from here to Dogwood Road completing the Aten Road bike path, which leads to Imperial Valley College. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Imperial City Council has approved a construction contract to finish the bike path along Aten Road that leads to Imperial Valley College.

Currently the path is paved east of Dogwood Road.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

