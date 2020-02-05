IMPERIAL -- Two right-turn lanes will be installed at the intersection of Aten Boulevard and Clark Road as part of a planned improvement project that will also require the annexation of county land.

The planned project was unanimously approved by the City Council at its Jan. 15 regular meeting and will be funded with $375,000 in Measure D funds from the Local Transportation Authority.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.