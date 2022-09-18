BRAWLEY--Less than a week after a 10-year-old girl reported being abducted by strangers in El Centro, two similar incidents involving children were reported here Thursday, police said.

They occurred in the afternoon hours in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue. In both Brawley incidents a heavy-set Hispanic male driving a white sport-utility vehicle tried to lure a child into the vehicle to “smell the AC,” police Cmdr. Jonathan Blackstone said.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.