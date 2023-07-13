Attempted production of child pornography arrest seeking potential victims

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office and San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims and additional information about an alleged sexual offender, Eric Jacob Layton.
According to a press release from San Diego Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office, on July 6, the FBI, in coordination with ICAC, executed a federal search warrant for crimes related to child exploitation at the home of Layton, formerly known as Eric Leighton Abrams, located at 6446 Panel Court in San Diego. Layton was subsequently arrested on state charges of contacting minors in an attempt to engage in sexual activities. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on the evening of July 6 and held on $275,000 bail.
