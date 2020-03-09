EL CENTRO — Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado on Tuesday asked the Board of Supervisors for three additional positions, but how the positions would be funded and what departments it would affect concerned the supervisors.

The cost for the three positions would be $213,000, with Mercado saying the additional positions would not just benefit his department, but the county as whole, and they would also assist in meeting its strategic objectives.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.