Austin Road closure

Austin Road from Aten Road to Evan Hewes Highway (west of El Centro) will be closed today until 7:00 p.m., per an announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The reason for the closure is unscheduled railroad crossing repair. A detour will be posted.
