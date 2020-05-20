Author speaks with Heber School students

Author Doug Cornett poses with his recently published book “Finally, Something Mysterious”. Cornett shared the book with more than 40 sixth grade students from Heber School on Monday. COURTESY PHOTO

HEBER — Doug Cornett first realized he wanted to become a professional writer when he was in sixth grade.

He was able to achieve that dream with publication of his novel “Finally, Something Mysterious.” On Monday, he shared passages and some words of motivation with Heber School sixth grade students.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

