Autism group holds drive-thru Halloween event
Buy Now

Participants in attendance grab a pumpkin from a cardboard bin filled with pumpkins during a trick-or-treat drive-by event on Monday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Autism group holds drive-thru Halloween event
Buy Now

The Valdivia family (left) passes out candy to a vehicle during a trick-or-treat drive-by event on Monday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Autism Support of Imperial County held a trick-or-treat drive-by event on Rubert Franks Drive Monday evening.

About 825 candy bags were prepared to hand out passing vehicles. Any family who has a child with autism was invited to participate.

Autism group holds drive-thru Halloween event
Buy Now

Vivi Valdivia and her mother, Viviana Valdivia, (right) give candy bags to a passing vehicle during a trick-or-treat drive-by event on Monday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Autism group holds drive-thru Halloween event
Buy Now

Vivi Valdivia and her mother, Viviana Valdivia, (right) give candy bags to a passing vehicle during a trick-or-treat drive-by event on Monday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.