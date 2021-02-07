1C.jpg
Nora Alexis Cornejo, 10, of El Centro, holds onto the goodie bag she received during Autism Support of Imperial County’s drive-thru Valentine’s Day event on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — Autism Support of Imperial County held a drive-thru Valentine’s Day event Saturday morning.

A line of vehicles pass by during Autism Support of Imperial County’s drive-thru Valentine’s Day event on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Families with a member on the autism spectrum lined up in the parking lot of the San Diego Regional Center on West Aten Road, where ASIC members distributed goodie bags that included a Valentine’s card, a candy bag and a small mailbox that could be decorated.

Autism Support of Imperial County members organize goodie bags during ASIC’s drive-thru Valentine’s Day event on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Autism Support of Imperial County’s Anissa Rioseco smiles after giving a goodie bag to a young boy in a car seat during ASIC’s drive-thru Valentine’s Day event on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

