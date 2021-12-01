Autopsies today for family found dead in burned trailer

EL CENTRO – The three people found dead inside a trailer that burned in Desert Shores on Friday have been formally identified by the county Sheriff’s Office and autopsies to determine the causes of death are scheduled for today.
The deceased are Pedro Dominguez, 33, his son, Joseph, 9, and daughter, Viridiana, 14. All suffered from “severe thermal burns,” Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez said.
