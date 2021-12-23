Awaiting retrial, auditor-controller paid for doing nothing

EL CENTRO – Even though elected county Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado has been convicted of misdemeanor failure to obey a court order, his fate as an office holder will not be decided until his after his upcoming retrial on more serious felony charges, a county official said.
Mercado has not worked since his troubles in office began about a year ago, according to county officials and court testimony. That means by the time his term ends in January 2023 he could collect as much as $271,000 in salary and nearly $14,000 in vehicle allowance despite doing no work as auditor-controller over his last 25 months holding the office.
(0) comments
