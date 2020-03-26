Award offered for stolen classroom equipment

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Unified School District is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for breaking into Emmett S. Finley Elementary School March 20 and stealing several pieces of equipment.

The thieves broke into the classrooms for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, as well as for first, second and fourth grades. They made off with a haul that included 60-inch televisions, projects, teacher laptops, document cameras, laminators and student tablets, Principal Lupita Perez said.

