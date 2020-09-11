Back-to-school event offers food, clothing for families in need
Buy Now

Hortencia Quiroz lays out some bed linen for guests to choose from during the Back to School event on Thursday in Calipatria. Quiroz, a Victorville resident, decided to volunteer for the event after hearing about the event from her friend Martha Mata. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — Calipatria Unified School District and the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center helped celebrate the new school year by offering help to students and their families in the form of free food and clothing.

For some students, it was also, quite literally, a chance to come “back” to school for the first time in a while.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.