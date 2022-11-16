Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
TIJUANA, B.C., MEXICO – The General Secretariat of the Government of Baja California (SGG) made a call to the community to support migrants with warm clothing.
Catalino Zavala Márquez, secretary of the SGG, instructed the undersecretary for Migration Affairs (SAM) to provide dignified treatment in respect of the human rights of all people in a context of mobility who arrive at the state, as well as to those of Venezuelan origin who are staying at the Reforma Sports Unit in Tijuana.
