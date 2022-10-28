Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Baja California’s Head Secretary of the Field and Food Security, Juan Meléndrez Espinoza spoke about about the International Date Palm Fair happening from Nov. 9 to 13 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. Courtesy Photo
MEXICALI – The Secretary of the Field and Food Security (SCSA), invited the general public to the International Date Palm Fair here from Nov. 9 to 13.
The head of the SCSA, Juan Meléndrez Espinoza, said this event will bring together date growers from the Mexicali Valley, San Luis Río Colorado, and other parts of the world, to promote date consumption at a regional, national and international level, he said at a press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.