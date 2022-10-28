International Date Palm Fair

Baja California’s Head Secretary of the Field and Food Security, Juan Meléndrez Espinoza spoke about about the International Date Palm Fair happening from Nov. 9 to 13 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. Courtesy Photo

 Courtesy Photo

MEXICALI – The Secretary of the Field and Food Security (SCSA), invited the general public to the International Date Palm Fair here from Nov. 9 to 13.

The head of the SCSA, Juan Meléndrez Espinoza, said this event will bring together date growers from the Mexicali Valley, San Luis Río Colorado, and other parts of the world, to promote date consumption at a regional, national and international level, he said at a press conference.

