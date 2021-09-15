Ballot drop boxes on supervisors agenda

Licensing agreements for the county to install new outdoor ballot drop boxes at city halls in Brawley, Calexico and Imperial were to be considered by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday even though those boxes have been in place for weeks. PHOTO GARY REDFERN
EL CENTRO — Licensing agreements for the county to install new outdoor ballot drop boxes at city halls in Brawley, Calexico and Imperial were to be considered by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday even though those boxes have been in place for weeks, records show.
The three cities, plus the County Administration Center in El Centro, received new outdoor ballot drop boxes for use in advance of and during Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election. But Holtville and Calipatria did not get them even though, like the other four cities, they previously had staffed drop boxes. That led to some complaints those cities were being left out and were not adequately notified of the change.
