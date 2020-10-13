Ballot error affects ICCD Area 4 race

Imperial Community College District Area 4 candidates Yulil Alonso-Garza (left) and Isabel Solis were notified Monday they were left off the ballot by mistake in one precinct in Brawley. The county Registrar of Voters office will be mailing out new ballots to about 623 affected voters. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — An error in the mail-in ballots distributed in one voting precinct in Brawley will result in a do-over for some voters.

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters office on Monday reported an error on ballots distributed in part of the precinct 511143 in Brawley that affected 623 ballots in the Imperial Community College District Area 4 race between Yulil Alonso-Garza and Isabel Solis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.