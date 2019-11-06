Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

Emely Huertero and the Great Spartan Band perform during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Every high school marching band in the Valley was at Central Union High School’s Cal Jones Field Tuesday evening to strut their stuff.

The 22nd annual Halftime Festival gave bands a chance not only to showcase halftime performances they’ve been working on all year, it also gave the approximately 1,200 band students a chance to see what other schools have been doing for their shows.

Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

Great Spartan Band Majorettes Savannah Davalos (right) and Iyanna Areola perform during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

Victoria Kamenski (left) and the Pride of Imperial Tigers Marching Band color guard perform during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

Jonas Hernandez (left), Joaquin Carrillo and the Calexico Mighty Bulldog Marching Band perform during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

Southwest High School tall flags member Sophia Wiseman prepares to perform with her team during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

The Pride of Imperial Tigers Marching Band performs during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bands strut their stuff at Halftime Fest
Buy Now

The Pride of Imperial Tigers Marching Band performs during the annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.