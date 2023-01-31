Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Claire Leimgruber (right) plans out her approach to removing the ribbon tied to the goat's tail while Richard Valenzuela (left) holds a goat on a rope at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
FROM LEFT: Gymkhana Chairperson Mikalou Valenzuela, Champion buckle winner in the 19-39 age group) Brennen Haves, Barbara Owrth Brigadettes President Murrie Plourd, and event assistant Mary Harmon pose for photo and to congratulate all participants at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
Lyla Osterkamp carried the Barbara Worth Brigadette flag during the opening ceremony at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
PHOTO COURTESY MARY HARMON
Leni Valencia prepares to run the Barrel Race at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
PHOTO COURTESY MARY HARMON
FROM LEFT: Chrisopher Valenzuela and Lyla Osterkamp concentrate on their coordination during the Ribbon Race at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
PHOTO COURTESY MARY HARMON
Ray Johnson dons his granddaughter's cowboy hat atop his own at the 2023 Gymkhana, held Saturday, January 28, at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley.
PHOTO COURTESY MARY HARMON
PHOTO COURTESY MARY HARMON
BRAWLEY – Thirty-two participants enjoyed “games on horseback” (the definition of a gymkhana) at the Cattle Call arena on Saturday, January 28, according to a press release.
The 2023 Gymkhana was sponsored by the Barbara Worth Brigadettes (BWB), a women’s riding club which promotes an interest in horses, riding, and the Western way of life. This year’s event had an “all-hands on deck” work mantra for Brigadettes, with tasks ranging from arena prep, equipment set-up, timing, announcing, registration and raffle work, according to the release.
