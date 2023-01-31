BRAWLEY – Thirty-two participants enjoyed “games on horseback” (the definition of a gymkhana) at the Cattle Call arena on Saturday, January 28, according to a press release.

The 2023 Gymkhana was sponsored by the Barbara Worth Brigadettes (BWB), a women’s riding club which promotes an interest in horses, riding, and the Western way of life. This year’s event had an “all-hands on deck” work mantra for Brigadettes, with tasks ranging from arena prep, equipment set-up, timing, announcing, registration and raffle work, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.