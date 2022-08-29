Mural painting workshop

The Institute of Culture of Baja California and La Joyita, an arts and crafts cultural center from Mexicali, will offer a six-session painting mural course on the East U.S.-Mexico border.

MEXICALI — The Institute of Culture of Baja California and La Joyita, an arts and crafts cultural center from Mexicali, will offer a mural painting workshop on the East U.S.-Mexico border on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting Sept. 4 through Oct. 16. The course includes materials, and the length will be six sessions. Applicants ages 12 and older are welcome to enroll. La Joyita arts and crafts cultural center comes from a civil association initiative named Art Saves, 13th Street project or El Arte Salva, Proyecto Calle 13 in Spanish. Among their goals include social participation through art as a form of beautification for the community and a cultural forum to strengthen social bonds and well-being. For more information call +52 (1) 686 136 4737 or visit La Joyita on social media.

