COUNTY – The Imperial Valley Food Bank and Boys & Girls Club of Imperial valley both received donations from Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) Renewables, to help fight hunger in the region, support education, and revitalize the club’s recreational space.

BHE Renewables is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa but with geothermal facilities as CalEnergy Operations in Calipatria, California, according to a BHE press release.

