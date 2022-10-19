Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT: Representatives with BHE Renewables present a check to the Imperial Valley Food Bank on behalf of the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation during the IVFB’s Harvest Bowl fundraiser dinner, Oct. 8, in El Centro.
Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley children smile and applaud as Bari Bean of BHE Renewables reveals the community enhancement planned for the $75,000 outdoor space planned for BGCIV, at the BGCIV 2022 Annual Combo Auction, Oct. 15, in Brawley.
Attendees at the 2022 Annual Combo Auction for the Boys & Girls Club Imperial Valley applaud as Bari Bean of BHE Renewables announces that BHE Foundation will be making a $75,000 donation to revitalize the current outdoor space of the BGCIV, Saturday, Oct. 15, in Brawley.
ABOVE: Twenty employees from Berkshire Hathaway Energy owned facilities smile together after volunteering inside the Imperial Valley Food Bank’s warehouse, Sept. 28, in Imperial.
{span}BHE Renewables volunteers smile after filling hundreds of Weekend Backpacks and boxes for a community food distribution on, Sept. 28, at the Imperial Valley Food Bank in Imperial.{/span}
COUNTY – The Imperial Valley Food Bank and Boys & Girls Club of Imperial valley both received donations from Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) Renewables, to help fight hunger in the region, support education, and revitalize the club’s recreational space.
BHE Renewables is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa but with geothermal facilities as CalEnergy Operations in Calipatria, California, according to a BHE press release.
