Bill would allocate $2.6B in relief for state businesses

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, is among more than two dozen authors of SB 74, the Keep California Working Act, which would allocate $2.6 billion for relief to the state businesses. COURTESY PHOTO

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, is among a bi-partisan group of sponsors of a bill that would allocate $2.6 billion from budget surplus funds and provide grants to small businesses and employees in California experiencing financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, and Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas introduced Senate Bill 74, also known as the Keep California Working Act on Dec. 10. The bill has two dozen additional members of the Senate and Assembly listed as co-authors, including Garcia.

