Binational Environmental Agenda: Natural Resources Secretary visits Mexicali

The Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of Baja California received a visit from Wade Crowfoot, who serves as Natural Resources Secretary of California to share binational environmental topics. 

MEXICALI — To strengthen a binational environmental collaboration, under the instruction of the Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, the Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of Baja California received a visit from Wade Crowfoot, who serves as Natural Resources Secretary of California.

The meeting was held in Mexicali, the state's capital, where Mónica Juliana Vega Aguirre, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development, shared projects on the environmental matter, as well as solutions to common problems in the region such as droughts, a challenge faced by both sides of the border.

