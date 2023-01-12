BLM announces Blythe Mesa Solar Project is fully operational
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that the Blythe Mesa Solar Project, also known as Athos III, is fully operational and anticipated to produce enough electricity to power 94,000 homes.

According to a press release, the solar energy project provides 224 megawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity and a 112-megawatt battery storage system on roughly 3,600 acres of private land, with a 230-kilovolt generation interconnection, or gen-tie, crossing BLM-managed public lands in Riverside County.

