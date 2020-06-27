WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that the secretary of the interior has transferred 37 acres of BLM-managed federal public lands in San Diego County along the southern border with Mexico to the Department of the Army.

BLM said the transfer will facilitate construction and augmentation of barriers along border to deter illegal crossings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.